AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
China and HK stocks extend gains

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks ended higher for a second session on Wednesday, driven by upbeat remarks by Chinese regulators about policy supports and rising expectations among investors about easing of strict COVID-19 measures.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rallied 2.41 percent, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.79 percent, extending Tuesday’s rally, after unverified social media posts about China easing its COVID curbs.

Hong Kong market was closed early in the afternoon, after a typhoon 8 warning signal.

Asian shares ended higher on China boost, after markets made a wobbly start ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome later in the global day, with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

Structural reform will continue to fuel China’s economic growth, and the country’s reform and opening-up policy will continue, Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit.

