Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

GUJRANWALA: Pakis-tan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to defeat PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in ‘his own constituency’ as the party resumed its ‘HaqeeqiAzadi March’ on Day 5 from Gujranwala.

“Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back, I will beat you in your own constituency,” said Imran in his first speech of the day. PTI chief Imran Khan has fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari in his first speech on day five of his march to Islamabad. Imran also told former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to ‘get ready’ for his arrival in Sindh.

“I am coming after you to Sindh,” he said, adding that the “people of Sindh needed freedom the most”. Imran has said the time for true freedom is here and “we will attain it through justice. We will fight for the supremacy of the law and justice”.

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

“Pakistanis, this system cannot continue. We will have to change it. When it is asked who will save Pakistan, Imran Khan isn’t the answer. It is you who will save Pakistan and set it free. He also warned PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that once he returned to the country, “we will take you to Adiala Jail straight from the airport”.

Addressing the media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry criticised the government for increased security measures in the federal capital and claimed the government had deployed at least 30,000 security personnel and released a large sum of funds to deal with the party’s march.

He said the government was not “dealing with an enemy nation and they are your people”. Fawad also announced a new schedule for the march. The PTI leader said after spending the night in Gujranwala, the march will resume from Pindi Bypass on November 2. In Gujrat, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son MoonisElahi will welcome the participants of the march, said Fawad.