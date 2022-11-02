AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fall in textile exports termed ‘alarming’

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Apparel makers-cum-exporters on Tuesday called the 16.56 percent fall in export during Oct 2022 “alarming”, saying the slump has pulled down the textile growth, resultantly.

Textile export receded to $1.335 billion in October 2022 against $1.60 billion in October 2021. They said the decline is “alarming” for the sustainability of economy.

The fall has scaled down growth rate of textile export that had grown 26 percent last fiscal year, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chairman, Pakistan Apparel Forum said.

“This decline of 16.56 percent and increase of 26 percent of last fiscal year shows negative growth,” he said that the government should step up its focus to solving all issues hindering the textile export.

Textile sector: sustainable business practices

The economic turmoil, which emerged from the political unrest and “regime change”, has diverted the attention of the government to “unproductive” areas, he said adding that the preference should have gone to the economic development and export growth, instead.

“It is an apathy that half of the textile industry in Pakistan has been deprived of gas even these days when the winter season is yet to come,” Bilwani said, adding that the value-added textile export industries are also facing power outages.

“Such factors adversely affect the cost of manufacturing, making export industries unviable to complete their existing export orders and to negotiate and finalize new export orders,” he added.

He appealed to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Commerce Minister and economic team for “saving” value added textile sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

textile textile exports Muhammad Jawed Bilwani textile growth

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fall in textile exports termed ‘alarming’

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Certified seed availability: Track-and-trace system on the cards

Read more stories