Shazia condemns IK’s statement on martial law

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Tuesday vehemently condemning the statement of PTI Chief Imran Khan said that they would go against him on the issue of his martial law statement as per constitution and took it up on the floor of assemblies as well resolutions would also be tabled, if needed.

Addressing at a press conference, she said that Imran Khan was the friend of General Pervez Musharaf and he had voted for Musharaf in referendum. She further said that Imran Khan was the polling agent of Pervez Musharaf.

Shazia said that Imran Khan leveled allegations against PPPP president Asif Ali Zardari, who did not respond to his allegations because he did not value him.

She said that Imran Niazi adventured in 2014 and his sit-in ended when students of APS embraced martyrdom.

She said: “We coped with fire, storms and sacrificed for the achievement and restoration of democracy.”

She said that our leaders and workers embraced martyrdom for democracy and not for letting crushed the constitution under Imran’s feet.

She said that they did not sacrifice that a person named Imran Khan talked of imposing martial law.

While rejecting again the statement, she said, “we demand of those, who provide relief to him again and again, they must call him and ask him about the meaning of bloody march and ask him how he dared to get imposed martial law in Pakistan.”

The minister said that it was not an ordinary statement.

She said that Imran Khan wanted to be prime minister again.

“He brought Farha Gogi and minted money and wanted to have government,” she added.

Imran Khan did not answer the performance of his previous four-year government, she said adding that PTI chief was the thief, who stole watch.

