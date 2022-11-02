AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
PTCL, Ufone 4G conclude awareness campaign on breast cancer

Press Release Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication group – PTCL and Ufone 4G concluded its month-long breast cancer awareness campaign by organizing a webinar in collaboration with Maroof International Hospital, Islamabad to sensitize its female employees regarding the prevention and early detection of the disease.

The webinar concluded the awareness drive organized in correspondence with the global “Pinktober” campaign. The guest speaker, Dr Saira Mehmood emphasized the need to self-examine for early detection, which she said can ensure a full recovery from the otherwise life-threatening disease.

PTCL and Ufone 4G kick-started their Breast Cancer awareness campaign in early October also called “Pinktober” by illuminating PTCL and Ufone buildings with bright pink colors and turning their corporate logos pink on all digital platforms.

The Group also carried out an SMS broadcast campaign in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to instill a sense of awareness amongst its entire user base. A weekly breast examination poll was also conducted to encourage the female staff to examine themselves for early signs or symptoms.

In addition to that, PTCL and Ufone ran a comprehensive digital campaign under “The Pink Club” to create awareness about the disease and associated risk factors amongst all female employees. The entire PTCL and Ufone staff wore pink ribbons during the month of October to express and exemplify the group’s unwavering commitment to the cause of eradicating breast cancer from Pakistan.

