Nov 01, 2022
Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 11:47am
TOKYO: Sony Group Corp’s operating profit rose 8% in the second quarter, the company said on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates, as higher profit in areas including music offset weakness at the gaming unit.

Sony booked a profit of 344 billion yen ($2.32 billion) in the July-September quarter. That compared with an estimate of 300 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The entertainment conglomerate sold 3.3 million units of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console in the second quarter, equal to sales in the same period a year earlier. Sony plans to ramp up production of the PS5, which has been affected by supply chain snarls, and broaden its games portfolio on other platforms.

Sony, Honda aim to deliver premium EV with subscription fees in 2026

PlayStation launched a remake of “The Last of Us” in September with “God of War Ragnarok” due for release in November for the year-end shopping season.

