11th edition of ‘IDEAS’ to be held at Karachi from 15th to 18th

KARACHI: Through mutual partnerships and joint ventures, Pakistan defence industry offers new avenues of cooperation and collaboration to its global partners and customers.

Pakistan’s defence manufacturing industry is fully capable to meet the requirements in the area of medium, as well as, selected areas of advance technologies.

In this backdrop, Pakistan has been hosting International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) since 2000 and it has become a mega event in South Asia.

The IDEAS is ranked as one of the top international events with regard to participation by foreign delegations. It is biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialist, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration.

The event significantly contributes towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and serves to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

It also offers the defence manufacturers an opportunity to explore new areas for undertaking joint ventures and further augmenting trade ties with their counterparts.

The event hosts number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B/B2G engagements.

The important categories in every edition of IDEAS include Weapon, Ammunition, Turret, Vehicles, Aircraft, Drones, Battlefield Management, Training and Simulation, Support, Protection, Operational, Logistics, Special Equipment, Naval Ships and Submarines, etc.

Owing to global pandemic and consequent restrictions it was not held in the year 2020, hence the last edition was held in 2018. In the last edition, 524 exhibitors, 231 delegates, and 45 countries participated. Now, after the gap of four years the 11th edition of IDEAS is to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from November 15-18.

The event as per its traditions will host a number of splendid activities encompassing the world’s cutting-edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminars, Cultural Show and business expansions through well-planned B2B and B2G engagements.

Also, Karachi Show will be arranged exclusively for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 17, 2022.

IDEAS 2022 is again likely to be attended by high-level defence delegations from friendly countries, headed by ministers and heads of armed forces. This year, Austria and Romania are new exhibitors while delegations and officials from 107 countries have been invited.

International Defence Seminar is the main part of every edition of IDEAS. It serves as a widely attended interactive platform in the Asian region that presents a distinctive international outlook for the defence industry.

