Murad attends Dastaar Bandi of Khan Muhammad Dahri

NAWABSHAH: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday visited the village of Sardar Raza Muhammad Dahri and performed the Dastar Bandi ceremony of MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri.

MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Labor Minister, Saeed Ghani, MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, former Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Commissioner SBA Rasheed Ahmed Zardari, DIG SBA Range Muhammad Yunus Chandio, Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, tribe head of different tribes, MPAs, MNAs, PPP leaders and members of Dahri clan were also present at the Dastar Bandi programme.