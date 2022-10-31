AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ConocoPhillps takes major new chunk of Qatar gas expansion

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

DOHA: US oil giant ConocoPhillips on Sunday agreed to take another major stake in Qatar’s expansion of natural gas production, the Gulf state’s energy minister said.

Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi also said Qatar was talking with Asian nations — the major market for Qatari gas — over a share in its campaign to increase annual production by 60 percent to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.

ConocoPhillips will have a 6.25 percent share in Qatar’s North Field South project, part of the world’s biggest proven natural gas reserves, Kaabi said at a signing ceremony with the US firm’s chairman Ryan Lance.

France’s TotalEnergies and Britain’s Shell both have 9.37 percent stakes in the field, while state-owned Qatar Energy has the remaining 75 percent.

Industry sources said the foreign firms are paying a total of about $5 billion for the joint 25 percent share in North Field South that will produce about 16 million tonnes of gas a year.

ConocoPhillips and the other Western firms also took key stakes in North Field East this year.

Kaabi told a press conference the latest deal “further strengthens our long and fruitful strategic relationship” with the US company.

TotalEnergies Saad Sherida al Kaabi ConocoPhillps Qatar gas expansion

Comments

1000 characters

ConocoPhillps takes major new chunk of Qatar gas expansion

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories