Oct 30, 2022
Imran Khan terminates Vawda’s basic party membership

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Saturday terminated the basic party membership of Faisal Vawda, days after his controversial presser which was disowned by the party leadership.

Vawda, in his presser, which was also shown live on state-run PTV, had said the party’s march to Islamabad would be full of bloodshed, which left the party to slap him with a showcause for explanation.

The PTI tweeted Vawda’s party membership’s termination from its official twitter account on Saturday, which said The termination, a letter of which was tweeted by PTI’s official he failed to “respond to the notice within the stipulated timeline,” given to him to clarify his stance.

Besides attempting sabotage the PTI long march, in his media talk, Vawda had also claimed that the powers that be are not involved in the brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Faisal Vawda claims Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘planned in Pakistan’

His allegations were met with great disapproval from PTI leaders, including PTI Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi who tweeted that “Vawda tried to damage our long march.”

PTI leader Asad Umar had also declared in a tweet that Vawda’s “statement does not represent the party policy and views.”

On Friday, Vawda had tweeted that he “kept trying to make Khan sahib understand, explained to him and emphasised that two confidants, three snakes and a few maggots are taking his political hard work of 26 years on some other path that caused the country harm, benefitted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and resulted in confrontation with institutions.”

A senior PTI leader on condition of anonymity said that people like Vawda have no place in the party, adding that going public against such an important long march of the party is quite foolish.

Faisal Vawda Asad Umar PDM Imran Khan journalist Arshad Sharif

