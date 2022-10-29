IHC to hear Imran’s plea against Toshakhana disqualification on Monday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference on Monday (October 31), Aaj News reported.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will preside over the hearing after Imran’s legal team addressed all the objections of the Registrar’s Office.

Imran had challenged his disqualification in the IHC last week, asking the court to set aside the ECP verdict.

Earlier this month, ECP disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana disqualification reference.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan announced the verdict.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

After the disqualification, the former PM has been de-seated as a member of the NA and by-polls will now be held on the seat vacated following his disqualification.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.