Cotton spot rate slides

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman said the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 295 per kg.

