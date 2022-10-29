Ziauddin University holds 16th interactive series of ZU Dialogues

KARACHI: "Mental health is no different from physical health," the saying goes. Mental health issues can be inherited through a person's parents or picked up in their environment. Mental problems can be brought on by a variety of behaviors, including drug usage, smoking, and the use of tranquilizers. The majority of these issues affect young children; however, adults can also contribute to them”, said Prof Dr Imran Bashir Chaudhry, Chairman of Psychiatry & Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Ziauddin Hospital.

He was talking at the 16th interactive series of ZU Dialogues, titled “Make Mental Health and Well-Being for all a Global Priority”, organised by College of Clinical Psychology, Ziauddin University. Putting mental health first and making it available to everyone is the primary priority of the event. ZU Dialogue was the last activity in Ziauddin University's week-long celebration of mental health.

"You start self-medicating to fulfill your mental health," Dr. Imran Chaudhry stated, elaborating on his point of view. As a result, you start smoking or using drugs. He/she uses self-medication to receive the medication or consolation he/she should be receiving from his friends and family. Such conduct can compel people's thoughts to do actions like suicide, which is beyond the pale of cowardice. All you have to do is be open with others while discussing your concerns in order to perhaps receive solutions.

“Every society has its myth about psychological problems” is unsupported by the statistics on mental health issues. Those are only the reported cases; what about the unreported ones? Although they are not reflected in or influenced by other individuals, mental diseases can spread to others in a variety of ways. The first place that has the authority to encourage a healthy atmosphere in the home, is mentioned by Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor, and Chairperson of the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi.

“Drugs won't help your mental health; if you don't express yourself, you'll die of frustration”. As we can see, people's levels of patience are declining. They no longer learn from their mistakes and instead find ways to argue with others. The cause of this widespread lack of patience is mental illness and irritation. If you want to make your life better, make other people's lives better, as stated by Dr Mohammad Imran Yousuf, Psychologist, Master Trainer-NLP & Clinical Hypnotherapy.

In his remarks, Dr Syed Ahmed Asif, Head of Department, Assistant Officer, Department of Neurology, Liaquat National Hospital said that my theory is that competition is ingrained in children from an early age, making them believe they must compete for the greatest jobs and grades, which leads to despair and anxiety in the young person.

The pressure from society and family to be the best among your friends if we want you to be a doctor, or to be the best overall, which is wrong, is where frustration often begins. Previously, we spent time with our families, but today we have the technology said.

“It’s ok not to be ok”, despite the fact that the importance of mental health is now being recognized by people all over the world, there is still much work to be done, especially in Pakistan”, said by Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, Dr. Shehla Sidiki in her welcoming speech.

In the concluding remarks, Prof Dr Irfan Hyder stated that spending time with your children is important, but be careful what you ask for; if you ask for your agenda, that means you're taking his time, and if you talk about his agenda, that means you're giving him your time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022