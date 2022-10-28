AGL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.29%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
FCCL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.07%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
KEL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.29%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.58%)
OGDC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.91%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.55%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.98%)
TPL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.88%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
TRG 111.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.03%)
UNITY 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.6%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.45%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -43.9 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,029 Decreased By -257.8 (-1.69%)
KSE100 41,276 Decreased By -327 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,108 Decreased By -182 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s President Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia: Saudi FM

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2022 02:05pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

RIYADH: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich kingdom’s foreign minister said, days after the leader of the world’s most populous nation secured a third term in office.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan hailed the “historical and solid relationship” between the major oil exporter and Beijing after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“Our meeting today comes at an important time, as it precedes the expected visit of the Chinese president to the kingdom,” Prince Faisal told the Al Arabiya TV channel.

Saudi Arabia is also “finalising arrangements” for summit talks between China and Arab countries, he added.

Xi, who extended his decade in power last week, has only left China once since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when he visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September.

The Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia did not comment when asked by AFP about Xi’s expected visit.

China’s ministry of foreign affairs meanwhile said it had “no information to offer” on the matter.

The potential visit comes at a time of strained ties between Saudi Arabia and long-standing ally the United States after the OPEC+ cartel slashed oil production, ignoring pleas from Washington.

The decision infuriated US President Joe Biden, who flew to Saudi Arabia in July, fist-bumping with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 37, despite once pledging to make the country a “pariah” over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Wang said Saudi Arabia occupies a “priority position in China’s overall diplomacy”, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

Xi visited Saudi Arabia in January 2016 – the year before Prince Mohammed was named as heir to the throne, ushering in a period of reform.

The Saudi prince made the trip to China in early 2019.

OPEC+ MENA Wang Yi Chinese President Xi Jinping Uzbekistan Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s President Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia: Saudi FM

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Read more stories