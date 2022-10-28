AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Pakistan

Dar holds virtual meeting with Saudi minister

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday held with Saudi Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman first virtual meeting of the joint economic sub-committee of the Saudi Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council and discussed areas of mutual cooperation.

The two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and collaboration including energy, industry, mineral resources, trade, finance, investment, tourism, IT and information technology, agriculture, food security, transportation, logistics, maritime in the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the trade exchange and investment between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting next week to ensure greater progress in bilateral cooperation in these areas ahead of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month. Important agreements can be signed during.

The Saudi minister highlighted the deep relations between the two friendly countries having long-standing and strong mutual historical, religious and cultural ties.

Ishaq Dar thanked the Saudi Arabia for its commitment to the government of Pakistan and highlighted the deep brotherly relations between the two countries in various fields.

He added that the two countries have extraordinary relations in social, political, religious and cultural fields and it is the need of the hour to further strengthen mutual trade and investment. The two sides also discussed various measures to further expand cooperation and strengthen ties.

Saudi Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz also mentioned the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that both sides showed great political commitment to enhance bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Maritime, Aviation, IT and Telecommunication, Petroleum and Power Division and senior officers of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ishaq Dar government of pakistan Board of Investment Abdulaziz bin Salman mutual trade and investment

