AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Oct 27, 2022
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 02:33pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday as investors parsed through corporate earnings for clues, with Qatari shares extending losses to a fourth session.

The Qatari index fell 0.6%, dragged down by a 1.8% drop in Industries Qatar after a drop in quarterly net profit.

The petrochemical maker reported a net profit of 1.6 billion riyals ($439.56 million) for the third quarter, down from 2.1 billion riyals a year ago.

Qatar Insurance plunged as much as 9.5% in its biggest intraday fall in more than two-and-a-half years, as the insurer swung to a nine-month loss of 130.7 million riyals compared to a profit of 498.2 mln riyals a year earlier. Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% increase in top lender Emirates NBD on strong quarterly earnings.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 4.7% jump in Multiply Group ahead of its earnings.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, dragged by a 1.4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co and a 4.1% slide in Saudi National Bank (SNB).

SNB, the kingdom’s largest, said on Thursday it was taking part in Credit Suisse Group’s capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.52 billion) to take a stake of up to 9.9%.

Meanwhile, oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 0.9%.

Most major Gulf bourses slip on falling oil, weak earnings

On Thursday, South Korean refiner S-Oil Corp, whose largest shareholder is Aramco, said it projected regional refining margins would improve in the fourth quarter on seasonal demand.

