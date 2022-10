HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended with much-needed gains Wednesday following another strong performance on Wall Street thanks to hopes for the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.00 percent, or 152.08 points, to 15,317.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.78 percent, or 23.22 points, to 2,999.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.79 percent, or 34.40 points, to 1,957.92.