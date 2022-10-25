Hong Kong stocks extend losses a day after rout

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Tuesday after swinging throughout the day on concerns about the outlook for China’s economy after Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power and placed loyalists in key jobs.

The Hang Seng Index closed down by 0.10 percent, or 15.10 points, to 15,165.59, after tanking more than six percent on Monday.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally weaker, inching down 1.27 points to 2,976.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.46 percent, or 8.83 points, to 1,923.51.