AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.15%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.02%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.47%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.07%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.31%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.81%)
MLCF 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
OGDC 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.99%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.24%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.77%)
TPL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.75%)
TPLP 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.98%)
TREET 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.78%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.06%)
WAVES 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.49%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -74 (-1.76%)
BR30 15,172 Decreased By -503.9 (-3.21%)
KSE100 41,563 Decreased By -626.6 (-1.49%)
KSE30 15,296 Decreased By -241.8 (-1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise as investors shrug off dismal inflation data

Reuters Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 01:57pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, as bets of a less-aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve trumped concerns over dismal outcome of domestic inflation print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.2%, after having risen 0.6% earlier in the day, to close at 6,810.90 points.

The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday. Overnight US data showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence.

Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed hawkishness.

However, that was not the case back home as surging costs of home building and gas pushed Australia’s consumer price index to a 32-year high last quarter, giving rise to concerns that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might opt for an oversized rate hike.

“Despite today’s inflation reading, the RBA is unlikely to go for more than a 25 bps rate hike next week because they must have factored in this high inflation print,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

“The cash rate hikes announced so far are yet to show their full impact on consumer behaviour and prices.

Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget

Stronger signs of a decline in inflation will probably emerge next year before the RBA goes for its first meeting of 2023 in February,“ he added.

Australian technology stocks traded flat, while financials inched 0.1% higher with the “Big Four” banks climbing between 0.2% and 0.5%.

Leading gains in the benchmark, gold stocks climbed 2.1% as an easing US dollar made greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Miners edged 0.3% higher, while energy stocks fell 1.4% as oil prices eased after data showed US stockpiles rose more than expected.

Medibank Private tumbled as much as 18.1% to post a its worst day, after the country’s biggest health insurer warned of a A$25 million ($15.96 million) to A$35 million hit to first-half earnings from costs related to a data breach.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3% to finish the session at 11,046.50 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise as investors shrug off dismal inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps on another fine

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Read more stories