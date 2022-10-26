AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Oct 26, 2022
NBP earns rights for naming National Stadium under 5-year MoU

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 07:01am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the naming rights of one of the country’s most iconic Test venues, the National Stadium in Karachi. As such, the venue will now be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena.

As per the MoU, the National Bank of Pakistan will be allowed to use the venue nomenclature and signage outside the playing area.

Besides the naming rights agreement, the PCB and NBP will also collaborate and partner on sponsoring initiatives to promote and develop grassroots cricket across the country, including supporting the PCB initiatives of scouting local talent in the rural areas of Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I want to welcome National Bank of Pakistan back in the PCB family after having supported Pakistan cricket in the past. NBP again partnering with the PCB is great news as this reflects that prestigious organisations are willing to be associated with the Pakistan cricket brand as they see a lot of value in it for themselves. Additionally, I am grateful to the National Bank of Pakistan for also extending support to the PCB Pathways Programme.”

NBP President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie said, “We are delighted to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The National Stadium, Karachi is one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world and has hosted some of the legends of all eras since Test cricket was first played there.

We are honoured to associate with such an incredible cricket venue, our endeavour during the next five years would be to help the PCB further uplift the venue while making contributions to Pakistan cricket across the country at the grass root level simultaneously.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB NBP Ramiz Raja MoU signed PCB chairman Rehmat Ali Hasnie National stadium karachi

