Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to leave

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 10:52am
Credit Suisse Group AG’s Chief Compliance Officer Rafael Lopez is set to leave the Swiss bank in the coming weeks after spending little more than a year in the post, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The departure is not associated with strategic review that the bank is expected to reveal this week, the report added.

Credit Suisse is scheduled to release details of a much-anticipated strategic review alongside its third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

Lopez was named to the post in September last year amid the lender’s efforts to rebuild its reputation after a series of risk-management blunders.

US jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market

The bank is trying to recover from a series of scandals, including losses of more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to defunct financier Greensill Capital.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

