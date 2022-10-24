AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Iran’s free trade policy for Pakistan ready, says envoy

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Hamid Reza Ghomi has said that his country has finalised a free trade policy for Pakistan, which would be implemented shortly.

He said that relations between Iran and Pakistan would be improved further in an efficient manner under the policy.

While speaking to members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, the Iranian diplomat said that his country is taking serious steps to further strengthen economic and trade relations with Pakistan, adding that holding business meetings in Karachi and Lahore is a part of these efforts.

He disclosed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon between the SCCI and the Mashhad chamber, which could be instrumental in enhancing trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

The diplomat went on to say that participation of SCCI in business meetings scheduled to be held Karachi and Lahore is very important and expressed his desire that the proposed MoU between the Sarhad and Mashhad chambers be signed during one of these meetings, as a new chapter of trade between the two countries would be opened through it.

During the meeting, the office-bearers of SCCI presented various proposals for enhancing trade between the two neighbouring countries, which were welcomed by the Iranian consul general.

President of SCCI Muhammad Ishaq underlined the importance of a free trade agreement aimed to further strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries. He said there were vast opportunities to enhance economic cooperation between them.

Islamabad and Tehran should take pragmatic steps to rationalise the tariff regime to improve the trade volume between them. The SCCI chief underlined the need for early functionalisation of the Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also called for signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by SCCI’s Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, and Commercial Attaché of the Iranian Consulate Hossein Maliki.

