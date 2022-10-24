Umar slams law enforcers for ‘flouting law’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Sunday said the law enforcers in Islamabad are flouting the law. In a tweet on Sunday, the former finance minister stated that they [law enforcers in Islamabad] came to detain the PTI worker Murad Bukhari and when he was not found, his brother Mehtab Bukhari was taken away.

“Is Islamabad the capital of the country or a jungle?” he added.

The PTI leader further vowed that all those doing illegal work will be brought to justice.