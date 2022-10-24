Call for strengthening linkages between industry, academia

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a two-day international conference at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said that there is a dire need to strengthen linkages between the industry and academia to boost the industrial sector contribution which can prove very helpful in strengthening the country’s economy.

The “International Conference on Sustainability in Process Industry (SPI 2022)” was organized by GIK Institute Chemical Department in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive Officer Engro Chemicals who was the chief guest on the occasion spoke in detail about the requirements of the industry, the problems confront by the industrial sector, the responsibility of the government, how you run your industry and the product you produce have how much value in the market. “There is a dire need to create better opportunities and environment for the industry and academic communication while focusing on recycling,” he said.

Tauseef Salma (Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex, USA said that climate change has changed the entire globe and the developing world badly needs to adopt policies to cope with global warming issues. “Recently, one-third of Pakistan submerged in floodwater,” she said.

Bianca Mortari of the State University of Sao Pualo, Brazil, Dr Imran Khan of Turkey, and Dr Guichao Wang of China also expressed their views at the conference and lauded the efforts that both national and international experts belonging to academia and industry gathered and presented their view to resolve the world confront problems.

Prof Dr Najma Memon of the National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry, University of Sindh said that the main causes of global energy crises are: unbridle consumption, population explosion, lack of renewable energy, bureaucratic hurdles, lack of seriousness of the officials in academic-industry joint efforts to address this burning issue. “Energy is the basic need of the people,” she said.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, said that the conference has provided a golden opportunity for academia and industry to gather, learn from each other know each other problems, and work together for result-oriented research according to the requirements of the country’s needs. “Industry makes 20 percent contribution to Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the majority of the industry lacks financial strength and sustainability.

If the government desires that they contribute to the country’s economy their needs should be fulfilled,” said Prof Iftikhar.Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute said that the industry and academia can take joint initiatives and research projects while sharing knowledge to boost the industrial sector production and improve quality. “The conference is a big source of inspiration for UET and GIK Institute. We could work together. The distinguished researchers and experts from the industry interacted with each other and are able to know each other serious problems,” said Prof Khalid.

