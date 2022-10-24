Bilawal pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto has taught us that there is no greater courage than tolerance and patience, there is no greater satisfaction than voicing the truth in the darkness of oppression, and nothing is dearer than democracy and Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman in his message on the occasion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s 11th death anniversary has paid tribute to the mother of democracy in glowing words and said that she is the courage for democrats. She was a beacon of determination and independence.

He said that the political history of Pakistan would be incomplete without mentioning Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her family. He said that the mother of democracy fought oppression, endured personal tragedies, and protected people’s rights by transforming her grief into strength.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party leadership and colleagues remember the mother of democracy not only today, but every day. He said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle and sacrifices are a beacon for us.