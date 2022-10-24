AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto has taught us that there is no greater courage than tolerance and patience, there is no greater satisfaction than voicing the truth in the darkness of oppression, and nothing is dearer than democracy and Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman in his message on the occasion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s 11th death anniversary has paid tribute to the mother of democracy in glowing words and said that she is the courage for democrats. She was a beacon of determination and independence.

He said that the political history of Pakistan would be incomplete without mentioning Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her family. He said that the mother of democracy fought oppression, endured personal tragedies, and protected people’s rights by transforming her grief into strength.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party leadership and colleagues remember the mother of democracy not only today, but every day. He said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle and sacrifices are a beacon for us.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Begum Nusrat Bhutto political history of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Read more stories