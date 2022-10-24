AGL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.14%)
World

Two pilots killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 07:48am
Photo: AFP
IRKUTSK, (Russia): A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said, the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still smouldering rubble.

No one on the ground was hurt, the governor said.

Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Russian military jet crashed Irkutsk City Russian pilots killed

Two pilots killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home

