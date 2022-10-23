AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice, Algerian presidency says

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 04:00am
CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the Arab summit to be held on Nov. 1 in Algeria, in compliance with a doctors' recommendation to avoid travel, the Algerian presidency said in a statement late on Saturday.

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de-facto ruler, "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit", in a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

The Saudi foreign ministry later issued a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders but did not mention that the Crown Prince was not attending the summit.

Arab heads of state are expected to convene for their upcoming 31st summit to be held in Algiers on Nov. 1-2.

