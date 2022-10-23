AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 23, 2022
Pakistan

Acting Balochistan governor for equal development of all districts

Published 23 Oct, 2022
QUETTA: Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Saturday said that they believed in equal and balanced development in all the districts of the province.

He said that the population of Balochistan was small and scattered, due to which it was a difficult task to ensure the provision of all basic facilities to the people, however, the present government was taking vigorous steps to deliver basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to Political Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan and Coordinator to Chief Minister.

