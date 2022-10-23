Aseefa Bhutto likely to contest next elections from Okara

LAHORE: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is likely to contest next elections from Okara in Punjab, said sources close to Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

They said the PPP has aimed at securing at least 20 seats from the central as well as south Punjab in the upcoming general elections and Aseefa would be playing an effective role in mustering support for the party. She would be addressing rallies throughout Punjab and district Okara may be her launching pad.

According to the sources, Aseefa is considered to be crowd puller since she had addressed a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Multan.

They also said a number of politicians are contacting PPP to join the party fold and former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani was playing an active role in securing their loyalties for the party.

Meanwhile, plans of Asif Zardari to purchase a permanent residence in the city of Lahore has been deferred due to his illness. He is reportedly suffering from lungs infection and is on bed rest nowadays.

Party sources are of the viewpoint that the PPP is likely to retain majority National Assembly seats in Sindh and it has decided to field Aseefa Zardari for their campaign in Punjab.

“She is a true copy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and party workers get charged soon they find her among them,” they said.

