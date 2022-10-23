AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Five polluting industrial units sealed

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
LAHORE: In an operation against polluting industrial units, the Lahore district administration has sealed five industrial units while Rs 270,000 worth of fines was imposed.

As per the details shared by the administration on Saturday, their teams visited Tehsils Shalimar and Model Town and five industrial units were sealed. At the same time, six cases were registered against the factories emitting smoke. Moreover, fines were also imposed on two brick kilns and two industrial units.

Commenting on the campaign, District Comm issioner Lahore Muhammad Ali said that the anti-smog campaign was in progress; strict action was being taken against industrial units, brick kilns and smog-emitting vehicles, and their teams were fully mobilized in the anti-smog campaign.

“Our teams were checking industrial units and brick kilns located in the provincial capital. The factories that were sealed today used non-standard fuel, carbon and rubber. “The industrial units causing smog were being sealed,” he added.

