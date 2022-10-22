AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 22, 2022
Pakistan

China assures Pakistan of full support to development of CPEC SEZs

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2022 07:02pm
Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, has assured Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar complete support and cooperation of the Chinese government in developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan, an integral part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), read a Ministry of Finance statement on Saturday.

The development comes during a meeting between the Chinese envoy and the finance minister at the Finance Division.

Referring to CPEC, Dar said that the economic corridor will play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both countries, read the statement.

The finance minister further assured his full support for the successful implementation of CPEC projects.

As per the statement, Nong Rong reaffirmed the Chinese government continued support to Pakistan and thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.

He also assured full support and cooperation of the Chinese Government in developing SEZs.

Welcoming the envoy, the finance minister said that Pakistan and China enjoy deep-rooted friendly relations which strengthen with each passing day.

Dar further highlighted the economic challenges and policies of the present government with an aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership for flood relief and refinancing of a syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion ($2.24 billion) to Pakistan.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to China was also discussed in the meeting and both sides hoped that the visit will enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

