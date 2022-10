LAHORE: Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to empower the youth of the country to take Pakistan forward.

He said the incumbent government is now driving out plans to stabilize the economy. The plans driven out by the finance minister will definitely control the inflation in the country, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022