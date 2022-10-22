‘International School System’ inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (National Police Foundation) International School System, a private school of world standard has been inaugurated in Islamabad.

The chief guests of the colorful opening ceremony held here on Thursday were All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Central President Malik Abrar Hussain, Federal Board Retired Director Zulfiqar Ali Siddiqui, International School System Chairman Syed Ihtsham Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer International School System Sana Shah and Advocate High Court Rawalpindi Iqtar Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

Malik Abrar Hussain in his speech on this occasion said that it is an international standard educational institution which provides quality education at a very reasonable fee. Decorate according to education. It is hoped that this educational institution will prove to be one of them.

He said all the rights of private educational institutions will be protected in all other societies including the Police Foundation. In this regard, the various cases going on in the honorable courts are also being fully followed on the platform of the association.

He demanded that the government remove obstacles in the registration of schools established in these societies and bring down the registration fee. The children studying here are also citizens of this country and children of voters, they are also given facilities like in other areas so that they are given standard facilities. Education can be promoted.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO International School System Sana Shah said that there was a need for quality educational institutions like this school in the area and we will fulfill this shortage.

Abrar thanked the chief guest for arrival and reiterated that provision of modern education of international level will be ensured to the children of the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022