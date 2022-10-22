AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘International School System’ inaugurated in Islamabad

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: (National Police Foundation) International School System, a private school of world standard has been inaugurated in Islamabad.

The chief guests of the colorful opening ceremony held here on Thursday were All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Central President Malik Abrar Hussain, Federal Board Retired Director Zulfiqar Ali Siddiqui, International School System Chairman Syed Ihtsham Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer International School System Sana Shah and Advocate High Court Rawalpindi Iqtar Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

Malik Abrar Hussain in his speech on this occasion said that it is an international standard educational institution which provides quality education at a very reasonable fee. Decorate according to education. It is hoped that this educational institution will prove to be one of them.

He said all the rights of private educational institutions will be protected in all other societies including the Police Foundation. In this regard, the various cases going on in the honorable courts are also being fully followed on the platform of the association.

He demanded that the government remove obstacles in the registration of schools established in these societies and bring down the registration fee. The children studying here are also citizens of this country and children of voters, they are also given facilities like in other areas so that they are given standard facilities. Education can be promoted.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO International School System Sana Shah said that there was a need for quality educational institutions like this school in the area and we will fulfill this shortage.

Abrar thanked the chief guest for arrival and reiterated that provision of modern education of international level will be ensured to the children of the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sana Shah Malik Abrar Hussain International School System

Comments

1000 characters

‘International School System’ inaugurated in Islamabad

PM, Bilawal greet nation

PPAs: DFC concerned at delays

SPI inflation up 0.35pc WoW

ADB board approves $1.5bn financing

Fitch cuts long-term forex IDR to ‘CCC+’

Q1 govt external borrowing climbs to $2.234bn

Saudi, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Turkey says not right for US to pressure Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference

PTI vows to challenge ECP verdict

Read more stories