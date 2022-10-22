AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
‘Federal govt has not given a single penny to Punjab flood victims’

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
LAHORE: Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed various important issues concerning affairs of Punjab government.

The CM gave notification of new responsibilities to Musarrat Cheema and expressed good wishes for her success. He directed her to fully project welfare-oriented initiatives of the Punjab government as sustainable measures have been taken to provide relief to the people in a short period.

The Punjab government gave a package of billions of rupees to rehabilitate flood victims, he noted. However, the CM regretted that the federal government has not given a single penny to the flood victims of Punjab.

Alongside this, stamp duty has been reduced to one percent; he said and added that Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Program has also been started with 100 billion rupees to provide edibles at 40 percent cheaper rates to eight million families.

The CM told that the provincial government was striving to improve education, health and other sectors to fulfil the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan.

We have continuously served the people of Punjab while opponents have remained engrossed in mudslinging only, he added.

Musarrat Cheema said that the Punjab government has given a new dimension to the journey of public service under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

