AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.48%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,836 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,047 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Global climate crisis poses threats to welfare of Pakistan: expert

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The global climate crisis poses a number of threats to the welfare and prosperity of Pakistan, environmental expert Khan Faraz has said.

“The country is already witnessing several weather- and climate-related natural hazards due to its geographical diversity and its varied tropical and continental climate,” said Faraz while addressing a roundtable workshop.

He further said the country experienced recurring heatwaves and draughts, rivers and flash floods, land-slides, sea storms or cyclones. “Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of these events and exacerbate people’s vulnerability. Significant increases in temperature are projected across the country and especially in the snow-covered mountainous north, leading to faster melting of glaciers, leading to change in river flows Indus down the river.”

Faraz said Pakistan was a predominantly an agrarian country, although it was progressively industrializing its economy and more than a third of the population now resided in towns and cities. “The country relies heavily on its climate-sensitive lands, water and forest resources for its livelihood and food security.

“Agriculture remains an important source of employment for 42 percent of the population. Nearly 90 percent of agriculture relies on irrigation from the glacier-fed Indus River and its tributaries. Climate change has accelerated the pace of glacial melting, which will increase the incidences of glacial lake outburst floods.

“Faster melting of glaciers, higher temperatures, changing seasons, and erratic rain patterns are altering the flow of the Indus River and this will increasingly affect activities related to agriculture, food production, and livelihoods. Furthermore, the health impacts – heat exhaustion, malnutrition, the emergence of water-borne diseases such as dengue fever, and the increased burden of waterborne disease – will reduce people’s ability to work and earn a living. Also, climate change can potentially increase the number of child marriages, pre-mature births, and domestic violence. Women and children will also be more vulnerable to malnutrition due to less food production,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Khan Faraz Floods in Pakistan global climate crisis Environmental expert

Comments

1000 characters

Global climate crisis poses threats to welfare of Pakistan: expert

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories