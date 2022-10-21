Global climate crisis poses threats to welfare of Pakistan: expert

ISLAMABAD: The global climate crisis poses a number of threats to the welfare and prosperity of Pakistan, environmental expert Khan Faraz has said.

“The country is already witnessing several weather- and climate-related natural hazards due to its geographical diversity and its varied tropical and continental climate,” said Faraz while addressing a roundtable workshop.

He further said the country experienced recurring heatwaves and draughts, rivers and flash floods, land-slides, sea storms or cyclones. “Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of these events and exacerbate people’s vulnerability. Significant increases in temperature are projected across the country and especially in the snow-covered mountainous north, leading to faster melting of glaciers, leading to change in river flows Indus down the river.”

Faraz said Pakistan was a predominantly an agrarian country, although it was progressively industrializing its economy and more than a third of the population now resided in towns and cities. “The country relies heavily on its climate-sensitive lands, water and forest resources for its livelihood and food security.

“Agriculture remains an important source of employment for 42 percent of the population. Nearly 90 percent of agriculture relies on irrigation from the glacier-fed Indus River and its tributaries. Climate change has accelerated the pace of glacial melting, which will increase the incidences of glacial lake outburst floods.

“Faster melting of glaciers, higher temperatures, changing seasons, and erratic rain patterns are altering the flow of the Indus River and this will increasingly affect activities related to agriculture, food production, and livelihoods. Furthermore, the health impacts – heat exhaustion, malnutrition, the emergence of water-borne diseases such as dengue fever, and the increased burden of waterborne disease – will reduce people’s ability to work and earn a living. Also, climate change can potentially increase the number of child marriages, pre-mature births, and domestic violence. Women and children will also be more vulnerable to malnutrition due to less food production,” he added.

