AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia to hold snap national elections on Nov 19

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia): Malaysia will hold a snap election on November 19, officials announced Thursday, with the ruling party seeking to consolidate its comeback after its former leader was jailed for corruption.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which ruled the country for more than 60 years, was voted out in 2018 over a massive graft scandal, but capitalised on disarray amongst its opposition to claw back to power in 2021.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has now decided to hold elections — a year ahead of schedule — in a bid to expand the slim parliamentary majority of the Barislan National coalition that UMNO leads.

The election date announcement comes eight weeks after former prime minister and UMNO leader Najib Razak began serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.

Some observers now fear that an UMNO win in November could see Najib freed and further anti-graft probes quashed.

Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, head of bitter UMNO rival the Pakatan Harapan alliance, told AFP on Thursday: “We want to end graft.”

“The key issues we have been raising are on cost of living, affordable housing, health, quality of education,” he added.

Other parties entering the fray include Pejuang, led by 97-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has put himself forward for a third stint as premier.

Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said at a press conference that nomination day for candidates will be on November 5.

UMNO expects to win big and cement its rule, and while it has the political machinery to do so, it remains tainted by the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Also among those facing graft-related charges is UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“If UMNO wins, there are concerns that the rule of law will not be honoured in Najib’s conviction,” said Bridget Welsh of the University of Nottingham Malaysia.

“Voters will be deciding effectively whether Najib and UMNO party president Zahid will not face punishment for the criminal charges they face.”

Ex-premier Mahathir expressed similar concerns earlier this month, telling reporters that if UMNO won, “their first objective is to free Najib” and drop all other charges.

It was Mahathir’s reformist coalition that ousted UMNO in 2018, but it lasted only 22 months in power due to infighting.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob national elections UMNO Abdul Ghani Salleh

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia to hold snap national elections on Nov 19

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories