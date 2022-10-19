Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would not accept a powerless government next time, saying he had no powers in his previous tenure as someone else pulled the strings.

Talking to a group of journalists, he said that “my government was weak, and if I got the opportunity to run a similar kind of government, I will not accept it”.

Taking a dig at the government, he said that the reason why the rulers are running away from elections is that they could not face the masses, adding his party would announce the long march for “real independence” this month.

He said that violation of the constitution by the corrupt mafias has become a norm to protect their ill-gotten wealth, adding people belonging to all walks of life especially the media should play their due role to expose those playing with the future of the country.

Imran warns of long march if election date not given in 'few days'

He said that this “imported regime” left behind dictators in violation of human rights especially the announced and unannounced curbs on the media.

Khan said that the political struggle of the PTI was based on the supremacy of the Constitution and law, as the creation of a prosperous society without the establishment of justice and the rule of law was next to impossible.

He said that the corrupt ruling elite used every tactic right from filing cases against its opponents under terror charges, off-airing TV channels, and custodial torture of political workers and journalists, but no matter what they do they would be held accountable for what they have been doing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022