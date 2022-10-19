AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cnergyico PK Ltd              12-10-2022    19-10-2022     NIL                            19-10-2022
National Refinery 
Ltd                           12-10-2022    19-10-2022     150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Attock Cement 
Pakistan Ltd                  12-10-2022    19-10-2022     15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd           13-10-2022    19-10-2022     NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd             12-10-2022    20-10-2022     NIL                            20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd            13-10-2022    20-10-2022     150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd               13-10-2022    20-10-2022     60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd            13-10-2022    20-10-2022     20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd          14-10-2022    20-10-2022     Nil                            20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & 
Ceramics Ltd                  14-10-2022    20-10-2022     15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries 
Ltd                           14-10-2022    20-10-2022     25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                      14-10-2022    20-10-2022     50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd            14-10-2022    20-10-2022     100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                  28-10-2022    20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile 
Mills Ltd                     07-10-2022    21-10-2022     100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile 
Mills Ltd                     13-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd             14-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
First National 
Bank Modaraba                 14-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester 
Ltd                           14-10-2022    21-10-2022     50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limit             15-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022     80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG 
(Pakistan) Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Fauji Cement 
Company Ltd                   15-10-2022    21-10-2022     12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd #            15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                    21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd              16-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                   14-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International 
Ltd                           15-10-2022    22-10-2022     15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd           15-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment 
Bank Ltd                      15-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL 
Habib Ltd.                    12-10-2022    24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd               17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib 
Savings &
Investments Ltd               17-10-2022    24-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
First Dawood 
Investment
Bank Ltd                      17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd               17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd           18-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International
 Ltd                          18-10-2022    24-10-2022     50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd          17-10-2022    25-10-2022     23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills 
Ltd                           17-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd            18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills 
Ltd                           18-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                 18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd              18-10-2022    25-10-2022     15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper 
Products Ltd                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                   18-10-2022    25-10-2022     25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.                19-10-202     25-10-202      10% (F)     17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills 
Ltd                           19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery 
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    25-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd              19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd           16-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd       16-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd           17-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd        18-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd           18-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5%                             26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.              19-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                19-10-2022    26-10-2022     12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints 
Pakistan Ltd                  20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering 
Works Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022     29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron 
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd               20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton 
Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ali Asghar T
extile Mills Ltd              20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate #         20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & 
Rubber Co. Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque 
Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile 
Mills Ltd  20-10-2022         27-10-2022    NIL                                     27-10-
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022          27-10-2022    NIL                                     27-10-
Dewan Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & 
ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP 
INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals 
Limted                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond

\ Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022

Yousaf Weaving 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Thatta Cement 
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
First Treet 
Manufacturing 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial 
Services Pak Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement 
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co.
Ltd #                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power 
Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin 
Plate Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & 
Weaving
Mills Ltd.                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Allied Rental 
Modaraba                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass 
Industries Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)25% (B)  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Nimir Resins 
Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement 
Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
First Fidelity 
Leasing Modaraba              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
International 
Knitwear Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                24-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement 
Company Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA          15-10-2022    28-10-2022     55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills 
Ltd                           19-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL `                          28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                     20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                  20-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Credit and 
Investment
Bank Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital 
Securities Corporation        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS)           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     RS . 1.16*      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     22.50% (F)      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Salman Noman 
Enterprises Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Asim Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Paramount 
Modaraba                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National 
Equities Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Limite              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute 
Products Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global 
Holdings Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam 
Textile Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Capital 
Equities Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat 
Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F),20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco 
Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20%B            19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement 
Industries Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian 
Modaraba                      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. 
Mills Ltd.                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Air Link 
Communication Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
United Distributors 
Pakistan Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)
10% (B)                       20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock 
Exchange Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics 
International Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power 
Company Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     7.5% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib 
Corporation Ltd               22-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The National Silk & 
Rayon
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd           24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed 
Consultancy
Services Ltd.                 24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Engro Polymer & 
Chemicals
Ltd (Preference)              26-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.8% (iii)      24-10-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                 26-10-2022    28-10-2022     25 (iii)        24-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd         26-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (ii)        24-10-2022
Engro Powergen 
Qadirpur Ltd                  27-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (iii)       25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd           19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd        21-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                     22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd         22-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                 22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd             24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.               22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            31-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Ltd                           24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Tri-Star 
Modaraba                      24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile 
Mills Ltd                     27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile 
Mills Ltd                     25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
JDW Sugar Mills 
Ltd #                         27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                    03-10-2022
First Al-Noor 
Modaraba                      26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #              08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                    10-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.           11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22      NIL                             22-Dec-22
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                            27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

