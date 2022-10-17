AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat bounces off 3 week low on Black Sea, Australian supply worries

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 10:38am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained ground on Monday, with prices rising on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and crop damage from widespread rains in parts of Australia. Corn and soybeans, on the other hand, slid for a second consecutive session.

“The wet weather (in Australia) is threatening lower protein levels and could greatly harm grain and oilseed quality if it stays wet in November and December when the bulk of harvesting occurs,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.5% to $8.64-1/4 a bushel, as of 0422 GMT, recouping some of previous session’s deep losses. However, corn fell 0.5% to $6.86-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.4% to $13.78-1/2 a bushel.

The wheat market fell sharply on Friday on hopes of progress in negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Prices had rallied earlier after Russia’s Geneva UN ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject a renewal of the corridor deal that has allowed wartime exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

There was additional support for the wheat market stemming from widespread rains damaging the crop in Australia.

Thousands of Australians on Monday returned to homes and businesses to assess flood damage even as evacuation warnings remained in inland regions of the southeast and authorities warned of more rain ahead which could trigger renewed flooding.

Losses in the corn market were checked by poor export demand, as the US Department of Agriculture on Friday reported net sales last week of just 260,700 tonnes, below trade expectations.

Argentina corn planting is progressing at its slowest pace in six years due to a protracted drought, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday, which will drag down the amount of early-planted corn that normally has a higher yield.

French farmers have almost finished harvesting this year’s drought-affected maize crop and are making swift progress in sowing winter wheat and barley, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures on Friday and net even in soymeal futures, traders said.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat bounces off 3 week low on Black Sea, Australian supply worries

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories