Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, tweets Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme, saying that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international laws and practices.

Nawaz took to Twitter to share his reaction to President Biden’s statement, saying that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is in no way a threat to any country.

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood, and territorial integrity,” the former premier stated in his Twitter statement.

Govt has summoned US envoy over Biden's nuclear remarks: FM Bilawal

Earlier, addressing a democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world as the country has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” according to the transcript of Biden’s address which is also available on the White House website.

