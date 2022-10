LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif rang up Pakistan People Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday and inquired after his health.

As per sources privy to the matter, the former Prime Minister Nawaz extended his wishes to the former President Zardari on returning to his home after illness.

Both the leaders also discussed a raft of issues including the prevailing political situation in the country.