Killing of former BHC CJ: CJP, PBC and SC judges offer condolences

Oct 16, 2022
Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), the judges of Supreme Court, and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) offered condolences on the killing of former chief justice of Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

In a statement issued by the SC PRO office, CJP Umar Ata Bandial and the SC judges said: “We are all deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.”

Former Justice Meskanzai was assassinated by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kharan, Balochistan.

“As a victim in a terrorist attack on a mosque, he has attained the darjat of a Shaheed. May Almighty Allah bless his soul with the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and grant the bereaved members of his family, chief justices and judges of the High Court of Balochistan and of the Federal Shariat Court, office bearers and members of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association and Bar Councils as well as the legal fraternity of the Province of Balochistan strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

“He was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious judge and a pious human being. His passing has left us with unforgettable memories that are a cherishable treasure in our lives,” added the statement.

PBC vice chairman Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, chairman, and executive committee of the council Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti were deeply shocked and grieved by the martyrdom of ex-CJ FSC and BHC.

They have paid rich tributes to late Meskanzai for his courageous role and relished a dignified and eminent reputation throughout his carrier. They questioned the pathetic law and order situation and gross failure of the State and law enforcement agencies to provide security to the citizens in general and lawyers community in particular.

They expressed their solidarity and sympathy with Members of the bereaved family of late Meskanzai, prayed to Almighty Allah for resting the departed soul in eternal peace, and demanded that the concerned law enforcement agencies should take immediate action to arrest the culprits for bringing them to book and to award exemplary punishment to prevent such ugly incidents in future, particularly for the protection of the legal community.

