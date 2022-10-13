Gold soars

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued upward trend on the local market, traders said.

They mounted by Rs1450 per tola to Rs146300 per tola and Rs1286 to Rs125429 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1668 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

