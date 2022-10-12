AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.16%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.2%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.34%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.19%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.38%)
LOTCHEM 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.1%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.98%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 31.4 (0.75%)
BR30 16,160 Decreased By -277.1 (-1.69%)
KSE100 42,052 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.25%)
KSE30 15,591 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rains, flash floods threaten Australia’s southeast

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 11:22am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Residents in Australia’s southeast were warned on Wednesday to prepare for an intense weather system which could bring damaging winds and heavy rains over the next two days.

Victoria, home to Melbourne, is expected to be the worst-hit state with authorities urging residents in remote regional areas to stock essential supplies for at least three days as they fear rapidly rising waters could cut off entire towns.

Much of Victoria state and northern Tasmania should brace for wild winds and widespread rains on Thursday of up to 120 mm (4.7 inches), about double the average for the entire month.

“Rain will be building through today, then into tomorrow, that will really be the peak day,” Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Jonathan How told ABC television.

“Keep an eye on those warnings … it will become quite dangerous out there.” Wind speeds could reach up to 100 km per hour (62 mph) across central and eastern Victoria on Thursday.

Several dams and rivers in Victoria are already full because of a multi-year La Nina event, typically associated with increased rainfall.

The phenomenon is under way for the third year in a row and will likely last into next year.

Neighbouring New South Wales, which bore the brunt of a wild weather system last week, could receive up to 50 mm (2 inches) in its southern regions over six hours on Thursday that may cause renewed flooding along some rivers, the weather bureau said in its latest update.

A body, believed to be that of a missing man, was found in a vehicle submerged in flood waters in the state’s central west region, police said late on Tuesday.

Sydney smashes annual rainfall records

Riverine flooding is still threatening the inland town of Wagga Wagga, where some residents in low-lying areas were asked to evacuate overnight.

Nearly 100 flood warnings remain across New South Wales although heavy rains have eased since Monday.

heavy rains Australia’s

Comments

1000 characters

Heavy rains, flash floods threaten Australia’s southeast

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories