PTI files ‘Toshakhana reference’ against Zardari

Naveed Butt Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted a Toshakhana reference against former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for disqualification on allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules during his time in office.

In its reference submitted to the National Assembly Speaker Ashraf, the PTI accused the former president and PPP co-chairman of receiving three bullet-proof vehicles from Toshakhana during the tenure of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani by violating the law.

According to the reference available with Business Recorder, “The Respondent served as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from 2008 till 2013. During his tenure, the Respondent retained bullet proof gifted vehicles from Toshakhana as a consequence of illegal relaxation of the Toshakhana rules granted by Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, who was serving as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the relevant time.”

Rule 9 of the Toshakhana Procedures stated that: “All antique items and cars shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipient-Car shall be given to the Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division.”

Rule 11 also described as “Antique items and vehicles shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients. Antiques shall be placed in museums or displayed in official building owned by the Government.”

The party claims that it has irrefutable evidence of it.

Seeking his disqualification from holding public office, the PTI said that being a president, Zardari was not eligible to take vehicles from Toshakhana.

On October 4, the PTI also filed a reference in the Senate against Gilani, seeking his disqualification for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules while holding the office of prime minister.

Accompanied by other PTI senators, Senator Azam Khan Swati submitted the reference at the Senate Secretariat.

According to the reference, Gilani, as the former prime minister, had relaxed the rules allowing Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take home luxury vehicles against payment of a negligible amount.

