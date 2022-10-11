AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French union rejects wage talk ‘blackmail’

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

PARIS: France’s CGT trade union denounced TotalEnergies’ conditional offer for early wage talks as “blackmail”, saying strikes that have left a third of the country’s fuel stations running short would continue until at least Tuesday.

The industrial action at TotalEnergies, which coincides with strikes at two Exxon Mobil refineries in France, comes as workers across Europe demand higher salaries to cope with surging inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. President Emmanuel Macron, whose government is under mounting pressure to act as the strike grinds on and more fuel stations run out of some products, called for a quick end to the crisis.

“Negotiations are under way and on track...I hope that in the coming hours, the soonest, this can be resolved. Blocking is not a way to negotiate,” Macron said during a visit to the Mayenne in western France. A day after TotalEnergies offered to bring forward pay talks on condition that the union ends its two-week refineries strike, the CGT said that “this attempt is perceived as blackmail by the CGT and does not guarantee satisfaction of the demands expressed and therefore the return to work”.

A CGT union representative later said the strike at the refineries would be extended until Tuesday. The union is demanding wage increases of 10%.

More than 60% of France’s refining capacity has been taken offline by the strikes, driving diesel prices higher and prompting the country to increase imports of the fuel.

Profit margins for northwest European diesel barges on Friday rose to their highest since early March.

Long tailbacks formed at fuel stations in the Paris region as drivers tried to fill up before more pumps run dry.

The energy ministry said that almost a third of service stations nationwide faced shortages of at least one fuel product on Sunday. Website mon-essence.fr said that more than 2,000 stations had run dry, citing data from about 30,000 users since Thursday.

TotalEnergies CGT trade union fuel product

Comments

1000 characters

French union rejects wage talk ‘blackmail’

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories