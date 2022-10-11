KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 10, 2022).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 10-10-2022
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani D.J.M. Sec. Hub Power 1,500 80.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 80.10
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,500
=================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments