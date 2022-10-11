KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 10, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 10-10-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= M. M. M. A. Khanani D.J.M. Sec. Hub Power 1,500 80.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 80.10 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,500 =================================================================================================================

