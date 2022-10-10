Russian strikes targeted Ukraine energy infrastructure: Zelensky

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during Monday’s strikes across the country, including by Iran-made drones.

“This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds. They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country,” Zelensky said in a video address on social media, adding that “the second target is people”.

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system”, Zelensky said.

Strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine, including rare attacks on the capital Kyiv and the western Lviv region.

Zelensky said that attacks also took place in Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv and Sumy regions in the east, among others.

“There may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be an interruption in our confidence – our confidence in victory,” Zelensky added.