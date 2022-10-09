AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CM wants effective implementation of smog reduction plan

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered to ensure an effective implementation on the formulated plan aimed at reducing smog in cities including Lahore.

The CM directed the provincial administration from London to initiate an action in order to overcome the factors causing smog. He directed the officials of Environment Protection department, Transport department and the administration to themselves visit the field. He asserted that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to the implementation of the SOPs being issued to reduce smog.

He maintained that smog has been declared a calamity so as to protect the human lives and a ban has been imposed to burn the crops residue. He directed to initiate an indiscriminate action against the persons for burning the crops residue despite imposition of a ban.

The CM ordered to take legal action against the smoke emitting vehicles adding that the anti-smog squad should regularly check the smoke emitting vehicles and an indiscriminate action should be taken against the smoke emitting vehicles exceeding the fixed limit. He directed that the anti-smog squad should ensure to vigilantly check the vehicles at the entry points of Lahore.

The CM also felicitated the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ (SAW) and said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets.

The CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency along with moral and social downfall, adding that the cause of all such evils is owing to distancing ourselves from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

