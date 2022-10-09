AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

HOUSTON: A U.S. judge could rule soon on a final auction schedule that could force a breakup of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum, the seventh-largest U.S. oil refiner by capacity, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark last year approved the sale of shares in Citgo’s parent to pay Canadian miner Crystallex $970 million owed from an expropriation judgment for its assets in Venezuela. Citgo is the crown jewel of Venezuela’s overseas assets.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has blocked thus far any transfer of ownership or control in Venezuelan assets in the United States and it is unclear whether an auction would go ahead with its acceptance.

The judge has indicated he would provide for a period of up to six months for the special master overseeing the share sale to obtain consent from OFAC. The master could propose to move ahead even without OFAC approval. But the uncertainty would likely prevent some investors from considering a bid.

The judge’s proposed marketing and sales process allows for a stalking-horse bid - a starting bid on the assets that acts as an effective reserve bid - and for the sale of some or all of the Citgo parent’s shares. The number of shares sold would be enough to cover the $970 million judgment.

Citgo Petroleum was valued at about $10 billion in 2014.

Many companies are owed money following a wave of expropriations and nationalizations under late President Hugo Chavez and are circling Citgo, Venezuela’s most valuable foreign asset.

On Friday, Koch Minerals and Koch Nitrogen jointly asked Stark for an order to seize the Citgo parent shares to satisfy their $387 million judgment against Venezuela. Miner Gold Reserve Inc also registered its $713 million award with the court on Wednesday, signaling it hopes to piggyback on a Crystallex auction.

Holders of Venezuela’s 2020 bonds and lawyers for ConocoPhillips, which has a $1.2 billion judgment against Venezuela, have been included in the court’s deliberations on the sale process..

US judge OFAC Citgo Leonard P. Stark Citgo Petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

US judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories